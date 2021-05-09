Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 665,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 62,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ENB stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

