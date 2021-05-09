Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

