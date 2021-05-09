Enact Holdings, Inc. (formerly Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc.) (ACT) Announces May 13th IPO

Enact Holdings, Inc. (formerly Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc.) (ACT) plans to raise $497 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, May 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 22,600,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Enact Holdings, Inc. (formerly Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc.) generated $1.1 billion in revenue and $370 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $3.6 billion.

J.P Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, BTIG and Dowling & Partners Securities were co-managers.

Enact Holdings, Inc. (formerly Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc.) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “On May 3, 2021, the company changed its name to Enact Holdings, Inc., from Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc. This IPO is a spin-off of Enact Holdings, the private mortgage insurance broker, by Genworth Financial, Inc., whose subsidiary, Genworth Holdings, Inc. (GHI) is the parent of Enact Holdings (formerly Genworth Mortgage Holdings). GHI, our parent, is selling all of the stock in the IPO. We will not receive any of the IPO proceeds. We are a leading private mortgage insurance company serving the United States housing finance market since 1981 with a mission to help people buy a house and keep it their home. We operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. We have a leading platform based on long-tenured customer relationships with mortgage lenders, underwriting excellence, and prudent risk and capital management practices. In 2019 and 2020, we provided new insurance coverage to about 1,800 customers, including 19 of the top 20 mortgage lenders. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, we generated new insurance written (“NIW”) of $99.9 billion, up from $62.4 billion in 2019. Net income was $370 million in 2020, down from $678 million in 2019. Our 2020 results were impacted by increased loss reserves related to COVID-19. “.

Enact Holdings, Inc. (formerly Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc.) was founded in 1981 and has 525 employees. The company is located at 8325 Six Forks Road Raleigh, North Carolina 27615 and can be reached via phone at (919) 846-4100.

