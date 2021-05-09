Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EBS. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 49.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 56.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

