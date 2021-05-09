ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €14.72 ($17.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.54 and a 200-day moving average of €13.55. The stock has a market cap of $932.66 million and a PE ratio of -22.86. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

