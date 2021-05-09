Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 198,816 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $709,773.12.

Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 716,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

