Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 198,816 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $709,773.12.
Shares of ELVT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 716,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
