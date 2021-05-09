Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.