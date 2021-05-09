Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

