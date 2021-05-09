eGain (EGAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $290.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EGAN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.