Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE EPC opened at $43.59 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

