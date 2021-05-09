EchoLink Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $294,518.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00085907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00067903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00787379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.90 or 0.09135938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00047466 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

