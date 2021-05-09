Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. Echo Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a market cap of £12.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

