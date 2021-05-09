Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 207,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

