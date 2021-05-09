Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 207,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.
EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
