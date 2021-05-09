Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,895 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of LX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

