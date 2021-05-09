Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,112 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

