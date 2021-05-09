Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

