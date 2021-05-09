Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.77 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in InterDigital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in InterDigital by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

