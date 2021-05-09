Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 117,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

