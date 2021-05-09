DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $42.47 million and approximately $717,745.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $40.99 or 0.00071125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00069775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00250274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.54 or 0.01208539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.95 or 0.00780683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,349.25 or 0.99504053 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

