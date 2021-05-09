Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

