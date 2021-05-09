Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 9,506,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,855. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

