DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 4.6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.51. Approximately 993,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,845,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 107.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.