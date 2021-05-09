Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.