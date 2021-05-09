Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

