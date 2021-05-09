Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $102,918.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for $182.81 or 0.00314834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00089095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.00793217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.68 or 0.09075205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,997 coins and its circulating supply is 49,668 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

