Diverse Income Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:DIVI)

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DIVI opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Friday. Diverse Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.66.

In related news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein acquired 14,423 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £15,144.15 ($19,785.93).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

