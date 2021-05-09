Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 973.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.