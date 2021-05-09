Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.72 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

