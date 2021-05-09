Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $781,000 Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBP stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $609.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

