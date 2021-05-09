Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $750,000 Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Sharps Compliance worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,968. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

SMED stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $267.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.18. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

