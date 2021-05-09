Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.14 Million Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HC2 were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,911.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $58,770.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,765.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,317,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

