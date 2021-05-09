Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

