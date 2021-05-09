Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 10,427 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.60.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

