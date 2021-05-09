Digix Gold Token Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $214,710.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $58.97 or 0.00101501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.76 or 0.00787910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.01 or 0.09119155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.