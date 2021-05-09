Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Digi International stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $530.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

