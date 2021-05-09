DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DKS opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

