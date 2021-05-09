Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Issues Earnings Results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 941,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $251,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,222.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRNA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

