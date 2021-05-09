DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.92 ($19.90).

ETR DIC opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Friday. DIC Asset has a one year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €15.14 and a 200 day moving average of €13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.58.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

