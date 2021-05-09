Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

