Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Shares of FANG opened at $84.21 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

