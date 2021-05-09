Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Diageo were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Diageo by 25.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

