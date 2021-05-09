Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,961.54

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,961.54 ($38.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,285.85 ($42.93). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,284 ($42.91), with a volume of 1,487,240 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,961.54. The stock has a market cap of £76.85 billion and a PE ratio of 68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought a total of 544 shares of company stock worth $1,667,696 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

