Dev Protocol Trading Up 64.1% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $666,313.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $17.40 or 0.00030029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $929.82 or 0.01604626 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

