Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €56.09 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.72 ($65.55).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.73.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.