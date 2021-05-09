Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.