Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

NOEJ opened at €44.52 ($52.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 250.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.31. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a fifty-two week high of €47.98 ($56.45).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

