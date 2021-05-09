Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $170.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.57.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

