Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $70.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in General Motors by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 858,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 667,780 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

