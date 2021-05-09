Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.18 by C($1.45). The firm had revenue of C$13.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.