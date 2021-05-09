Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.86 million.

